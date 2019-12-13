OSBI: Garvin County woman found alive, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents say the search for a missing 26-year-old Garvin County woman has come to an end after she was found alive.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they began searching for 26-year-old Challan Bailey after she was last seen in Union City on Wednesday morning.

Officials say they became concerned for her safety after learning that she might be with 30-year-old Cade Humphrey. Authorities say Humphrey didn’t show up for court on Wednesday for two counts of assault and battery on an officer.

When deputies tried to find him, they learned that he and Bailey were missing.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Cordell Police Department and the Washita County Sheriff’s Office spotted Humphrey driving a 2004 Grand Marquis.

Deputies attempted to pull the car over, but Humphrey led them on a short pursuit out of Cordell.

At one point, Humphrey attempted to ram one patrol car head-on but was ultimately stopped several miles later when he crashed into another police car.

Officials say Humphrey got out of the vehicle with a knife and began attacking one of the officers. The officer shot Humphrey, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities also discovered Bailey, who told police that she had been beaten by Humphrey and was forced to go with him on Wednesday. Bailey was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released.