Shattuck Wins 12th Football State Title With Win Over Regent Prep

Shattuck High School's football team survived a late scare to beat Regent Prep 24-19, and secured the school's third straight state title.

Shattuck now owns 12 football state titles, and also extended Oklahoma high school football's longest win streak to 35 games.

Shattuck senior quarterback John Bay ran for three touchdowns, and kicked the clinching 30 yard field goal.

The Shattuck defense forced six turnovers, and three turnover on downs against Regent Prep.

Check out the video above to see complete highlights of the game.