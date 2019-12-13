Students donate blankets with notes of hope for people in homeless shelters

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) – Students at Kingsbury Country Day School in Oxford gathered Friday to write out messages of hope to send along on blankets to people staying in homeless shelters.

The blankets are provided through “Blankets of Hope,” a non-profit organization based out of Brooklyn, New York.

“Originally it was just for Kindergarten, but they offered up to 360 blankets they would send us so we are going to do it schoolwide,” said Kingsbury Country Day School Kindergarten teacher Rose McElfresh.

This is the first year the school is partaking in this effort to keep people warm.

After the notes are made and attached to each of the 360 blankets, they will be sent to local homeless shelters. McElfresh says some students will be helping deliver the blankets with their parents.

The plan is to deliver the blankets before Christmas.