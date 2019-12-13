Teenager in critical condition following 4-vehicle head-on collision

MCCLAIN COUNTY (KFOR) – A 16 year old is in critical condition after a four-car head-on crash in McClain County.

The multiple vehicle collision occurred on State Highway 76, just south of Turnstone Lane, about one mile north of Blanchard, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 2011 Ford Edge, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, a 2006 Chevy pickup and a 2014 Kia SUV were involved in the crash.

A 16-year-old female was driving the Kia SUV. She was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, leg, arm and internal torso injuries, according to the news release.

Three other people involved in the crash were treated and released from a hospital.

The crash occurred when the Ford Edge, which was heading north on the highway, swerved left to avoid hitting the Toyota Corolla, which was stopped in the northbound lane with its left turn signal on, attempting to make a left-hand turn. The Ford ended up hitting the Toyota’s left rear. The Ford then went into the southbound lane and sideswiped the Chevy pickup, causing the pickup to lose control and go into the northbound lane and hit the Kia SUV head-on, according to the news release.

The 16 year old was pinned in the SUV for approximately 20 minutes before she was extricated by Blanchard firefighters.

Highway Patrol did not provide details on when the crash occurred.