Three teens charged with murdering man in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Three teenagers have been officially charged with the shooting death of an Oklahoma County man.

Gavin Kirby, 17, and Brayden Dean Johnson, 16, were both charged in Oklahoma County District Court, Friday, with first-degree murder. Cristian Johnson, 17, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The teens are accused of killing 23-year-old Jacob O’Hagan on Dec. 2.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called on Dec. 2 to a reported shooting in the 19000 block of East Wilshire Boulevard in Harrah.

Investigators say O’Hagan walked down a driveway to speak with someone in a dark-colored vehicle. O’Hagan was then shot in the head. He immediately died from the gunshot wound.

“It’s a hurt that you have to learn to live with because we will never get over it,” April O’Hagan, Jacob O’Hagan’s cousin told News 4.

Deputies believe that O'Hagan and a 17-year-old planned to rob a 16-year-old and another 17-year-old during a drug deal.

Investigators say O'Hagan was shot and killed when he reached into the dark-colored vehicle to steal some marijuana.

Deputies say one of the teens admitted to firing the fatal shot.