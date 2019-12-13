Warmth for Winter underway following record year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - They come by the bagful, boxful and truckful. This year’s Warmth for Winter is off to a tremendous start.

“Our count yesterday was 157,” Dee Watts, Director of Social Services, explained last week. “That's a good place to start.”

That was only after the first pick-up. Two Men and a Truck will be dropping off piles of donated coats for months.

“For me, this is actually my first,” said Lakeith McGee, Operations Manager with Two Men and a Truck. “It's actually my first time to grasp the whole concept of everything. It's pretty awesome.”

This concept though has gone on for some time.

From Brad Edwards nearly three decades ago, to Scott Hines to a decade-plus, to now. Last year’s coat drive raised a record number.

“We did about 2,400 coats last year,” noted Watts.

So should you have a garment to donate, simply drop it by the KFOR studios, 444 E. Britton Road, or a number of other locations.

The more worn coats will be sent to Legacy Cleaners for cleaning.

All coats though will eventually make their way to the Salvation Army, to be given to someone in need.

Drop off locations below:

Legacy Cleaners Locations:

Legacy Cleaners, 1531 East 2nd St.

Legacy Cleaners, 1201 NW 178th St., Suite 125

Legacy Cleaners, 1208 S Broadway

Legacy Cleaners, 805 W Covell St.

Legacy Cleaners, 16504 N May Ave.

Jiffy Lube Locations :

Edmond, 130 E. Second St. (405) 340-6802

Brake & Tire Services

Enid, 4701 W. Owen K. Garriott Road (580) 242-6457

Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Oklahoma City, 2400 N. Meridian Ave. (405) 942-8202

Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Oklahoma City, 9116 S. Western Ave. (405) 692-0011

Brake & Tire Services

Oklahoma City, 10900 N. May Ave. (405) 755-2378

Brake & Tire Services

Oklahoma City, 7412 S. Pennsylvania Ave. (405) 681-4848

Brake & Tire Services

Norman, 1203 Alameda St. (405) 321-5208

Brake & Tire Services

Norman, 1025 24th Ave. NW (405) 329-8434

Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Warr Acres, 5824 NW Expressway St. (405) 728-2876

Brake & Tire Services

Interstate Heat and Air

9320 S. Pole Road, Oklahoma City 73160

Benjie Wechsler State Farm

213 S. Broadway, Edmond

YMCA Earlywine Park

11801 S. May Ave., Oklahoma City

Uptown Cleaners

12101 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite D, Oklahoma City

YMCA Midwest City

2817 N. Woodcrest Drive, Midwest City

YMCA Mitch Park

2901 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond

YMCA Rankin

1220 S. Rankin, Edmond

YMCA North Side

10000 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City

Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry

6928 NW 112th St., Oklahoma City

Office Depot

1650 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069

Brian's Automotive Services

1324 South Kelly, Edmond, OK