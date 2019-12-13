Warmth for Winter underway following record year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - They come by the bagful, boxful and truckful. This year’s Warmth for Winter is off to a tremendous start.

“Our count yesterday was 157,” Dee Watts, Director of Social Services, explained last week. “That's a good place to start.”

That was only after the first pick-up. Two Men and a Truck will be dropping off piles of donated coats for months.

“For me, this is actually my first,” said Lakeith McGee, Operations Manager with Two Men and a Truck. “It's actually my first time to grasp the whole concept of everything. It's pretty awesome.”

This concept though has gone on for some time.

From Brad Edwards nearly three decades ago, to Scott Hines to a decade-plus, to now. Last year’s coat drive raised a record number.

“We did about 2,400 coats last year,” noted Watts.

So should you have a garment to donate, simply drop it by the KFOR studios, 444 E. Britton Road, or a number of other locations.

The more worn coats will be sent to Legacy Cleaners for cleaning.

All coats though will eventually make their way to the Salvation Army, to be given to someone in need.

Drop off locations below:

Legacy Cleaners Locations: 

Legacy Cleaners, 1531 East 2nd St.
Legacy Cleaners, 1201 NW 178th St., Suite 125
Legacy Cleaners, 1208 S Broadway
Legacy Cleaners, 805 W Covell St.
Legacy Cleaners, 16504 N May Ave.

Jiffy Lube Locations :

Edmond, 130 E. Second St. (405) 340-6802
Brake & Tire Services

Enid, 4701 W. Owen K. Garriott Road (580) 242-6457
Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Oklahoma City, 2400 N. Meridian Ave. (405) 942-8202
Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Oklahoma City, 9116 S. Western Ave. (405) 692-0011
Brake & Tire Services

Oklahoma City, 10900 N. May Ave. (405) 755-2378
Brake & Tire Services

Oklahoma City, 7412 S. Pennsylvania Ave. (405) 681-4848
Brake & Tire Services

Norman, 1203 Alameda St. (405) 321-5208
Brake & Tire Services

Norman, 1025 24th Ave. NW (405) 329-8434
Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Warr Acres, 5824 NW Expressway St. (405) 728-2876
Brake & Tire Services

Interstate Heat and Air
9320 S. Pole Road, Oklahoma City 73160

Benjie Wechsler State Farm
213 S. Broadway, Edmond

YMCA Earlywine Park
11801 S. May Ave., Oklahoma City

Uptown Cleaners
12101 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite D, Oklahoma City

YMCA Midwest City
2817 N. Woodcrest Drive, Midwest City

YMCA Mitch Park
2901 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond

YMCA Rankin
1220 S. Rankin, Edmond

YMCA North Side
10000 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City

Warwick Implant & Restorative Dentistry
6928 NW 112th St., Oklahoma City

Office Depot
1650 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069

Brian's Automotive Services
1324 South Kelly, Edmond, OK

