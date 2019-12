× Air Force members to return to OKC following Middle East deployment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Air Force members with the 552nd Air Control Wing will make it back home from the Middle East just in time for the holidays.

The 552nd returns to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Dec. 14, after a six-month deployment in the Middle East, according to an Air Force news release.

Their flight is scheduled to arrive at Tinker between 8-10 p.m.