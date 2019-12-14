× LSU’s Joe Burrow Wins Heisman Trophy, OU’s Jalen Hurts Second

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the winner of the 2019 Heisman Trophy as the nation’s outstanding player on Saturday night in New York City.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second, with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard finishing 8th in the final voting.

Burrow set Heisman records for highest percentage of points possible, highest percentage of first place votes, highest percentage of appearances on ballots and for the largest margin of votes in Heisman history, breaking the old record set by O.J. Simpson in 1968.

Burrow led LSU to a 13-0 season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will face Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal on December 28 in Atlanta.

“It’s an honor to stand on the same stage as all of these guys,” said an emotional Burrow after hearing his name called. “I’m so thankful to have played for two of the best programs in the country. I wouldn’t have traded my journey for anything.”

Burrow is the second LSU player to win the trophy and first since the late Billy Cannon did so in 1959. His Heisman triumph makes him the third-consecutive transfer player to win the award (and seventh overall), though he is the first to do so under the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule.

The 6-4, 216-pounder from Athens, Ohio, had an extraordinary season, passing for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns (tying a Heisman record), while adding another 289 yard and three scores on the ground. He had a remarkable completion percentage of 77.9 percent, the best in Heisman history. As the field general for the nation’s top offense, he led No. 1 LSU to a 13-0 record, the SEC title (its first since 2011), and its first berth in the College Football Playoff.

