OKC family’s home burglarized, Christmas presents stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One Southeast Oklahoma City family says their house was burglarized while they were away at a Christmas party, Thursday night.

When they got home, they knew right away something wasn't right.

"Immediately, we see our front door and back door kicked in, wide open, so we panicked. Automatically, I just knew what it was. We run in, the TV’s gone, and we start crying," Nicole Maxwell said.

Besides TVs, Maxwell says the thieves also ransacked the house, taking PlayStations, phones and other valuables.

Now they're using a heavy mobile chair to block the back door for safety.

Maxwell's oldest daughter has cerebral palsy, and her phone was one of the items taken.

"Even though it was just a phone, for somebody who can’t walk, that’s their whole life," Maxwell said.

She says she thinks more than one person was involved.

"I feel like I can smell them, feel them in the house," she said.

Her five kids and nephew are very scared by what happened and want to move.

"They don’t want to go in their bedrooms; we all stay in the living room together," Maxwell said.

She says it's not just the physical things that are gone, but the sense of security was also taken from them.

Maxwell's sister has created a GoFundMe to raise money for the family. Click here to access it.