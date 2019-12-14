OKCPS 2019-2020 Site Teachers of the Year announced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools has named the Teacher of the Year for each school in the district.
OKCPS and the Foundation for OKCPS announced on Friday the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year recipients for each school site.
“I want to thank all OKCPS teachers for their dedication and commitment to the students of our district. It’s no secret that educators play such a critical role in the lives of children. I am honored to recognize and congratulate our 2019-2020 OKCPS Site Teachers of the Year,” Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent of Schools, said.
“The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is proud to partner with OKCPS recognize the incredible teachers in our school district. Each of the Site Teachers of the Year were selected for their commitment and dedication to our students. This is a high honor and worthy of recognition,” Mary Melon, President & CEO of the Foundation for OKCPS, added.
A selection committee will choose the nine finalists for the District Teacher of the Year. The finalists will be announced at the Stars of Education event in May 2020, according to an OKCPS news release.
Here is the full list of OKCPS 2019-2020 Site Teachers of the Year:
- Adams Elementary – Victoria Ganjanathavat
- Adelaide Lee Elementary – Lisa Lawson
- Arthur Elementary – Sherry Irick
- Bodine Elementary – Courtney Dean
- Britton Elementary – Cameron Rhodes
- Buchanan Elementary – Lorenda Raines
- Cesar Chavez Elementary – Deborah Petersen
- Cleveland Elementary – Leslie Davis
- Coolidge Elementary – Angela Peake
- Esperanza Elementary – Myriam Coquillon
- Eugene Field Elementary – Mary Beth Rapp
- Fillmore Elementary – Wainoke Sanders
- Hawthorne Elementary – Nikki Hamstead
- Hayes Elementary – Hannah Briscoe
- Heronville Elementary – Laura Hughes
- Hillcrest Elementary – Aubrey Moyer
- Horace Mann Early Childhood – Nikole Debose-Hunter
- Johnson Early Childhood – Katy (Mary) Hamilton
- Kaiser Elementary – Michelle Cheney
- Mark Twain Elementary – Yolundia Cleveland
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary– Tammi Jones
- Monroe Elementary – Shannon Buck
- Nichols Hills Elementary – Jennifer Sinclair
- Parks Elementary – Allison Stephens
- Prairie Queen Elementary – Mariea Drain
- Quail Creek Elementary – Cathey McGuire
- Ridgeview Elementary – Michelle Hudson
- Rockwood Elementary – Mary Cate Bagnell-Jones
- Rogers Elementary – Diane Combest
- Shidler Elementary – Lori Torbert
- Southern Hills Elementary – Diana Steele
- Spencer Elementary – Alicia Nichols
- Van Buren Elementary – Lee Peacock Jones
- Willow Brook Elementary – Sanu Sterling
- Wilson Elementary – Kristeen Regalado
- Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School – Kelly Baum-Sehon
- Capitol Hill Middle School – Jeffery Woolsey
- Classen SAS Middle School – Jeanne Parkhurst
- F.D. Moon Middle School – Kaneta Lee
- Jefferson Middle School – Kathleen Crawford
- John Marshall Enterprise Middle School – Mr. Quanah Nichols
- Mary Golda Ross Middle School – Dawn Ouellette
- Roosevelt Middle School – Anna Rivera
- Southeast Middle School – Jennifer Nagle
- Taft Middle School – Amanda Girdler
- Webster Middle School – Tayler Dallam
- Wheeler Middle School – Danielle Hubble
- Capitol Hill High School – Terry Sharp
- Classen SAS at Northeast – Alisa Perkins
- Douglass High School – Jennifer Prince
- John Marshall Enterprise High School – Kathryn Ferguson
- NW Classen High School – Debra Davis
- Southeast High School – Amber Martin
- Star Spencer Mid-High School – Chivon Gulley
- US Grant High School – Charles Harding
- Emerson North High School – Terry Tucker
- Emerson South Mid-High School – Deena Thomas
- Putnam Heights Academy – Courtney Shive
- Extended Educational Services – Kimberly Robinson