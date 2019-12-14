OKCPS 2019-2020 Site Teachers of the Year announced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools has named the Teacher of the Year for each school in the district.

OKCPS and the Foundation for OKCPS announced on Friday the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year recipients for each school site.

“I want to thank all OKCPS teachers for their dedication and commitment to the students of our district. It’s no secret that educators play such a critical role in the lives of children. I am honored to recognize and congratulate our 2019-2020 OKCPS Site Teachers of the Year,” Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent of Schools, said.

“The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is proud to partner with OKCPS recognize the incredible teachers in our school district. Each of the Site Teachers of the Year were selected for their commitment and dedication to our students. This is a high honor and worthy of recognition,” Mary Melon, President & CEO of the Foundation for OKCPS, added.

A selection committee will choose the nine finalists for the District Teacher of the Year. The finalists will be announced at the Stars of Education event in May 2020, according to an OKCPS news release.

Here is the full list of OKCPS 2019-2020 Site Teachers of the Year: