× One person killed in OKC vehicle roll-over crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal roll-over crash.

One person died Saturday morning in a crash at SE 134th Street and South Sooner Road, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

Oklahoma City police were alerted to the crash at 7:42 a.m.

Another person involved in the crash was transported to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who was killed or details on what caused the crash.