One person killed in OKC vehicle roll-over crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal roll-over crash.

One person died Saturday morning in a crash at SE 134th Street and South Sooner Road, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

Oklahoma City police were alerted to the crash at 7:42 a.m.

An off-duty Moore Police officer was involved in the crash, but was taken to the hospital and released.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who was killed or details on what caused the crash.