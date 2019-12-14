Photo Gallery: New tech that benefits OKC Ronald McDonald House celebrated during paint party

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Ronald McDonald House hosted a ‘Pop-Up Paint Party’ to celebrate the announcement of new technology that makes donating to the nonprofit easier.

The new technology, called Round-Up for RMHC, was launched in McDonald’s restaurants across the United States, enabling customers to round the price of their order up to the nearest dollar to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The paint party was held Thursday to honor the introduction of the technology to Oklahoma City McDonald’s locations. Round-up contributions at those restaurants will benefit the Oklahoma City Ronald McDonald House.

Take a look at the above gallery to see photos of metro youngsters painting portraits of Ronald McDonald.