Sooners Lose at Wichita State

In a game of runs, Wichita State had the last one that mattered, going on a 7-0 spurt to take the lead for good and beat Oklahoma 80-75 on Saturday evening at InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Shockers trailed 37-33 at halftime, then went on a 12-0 run to take a four point lead at 60-56, before the Sooners answered with 8-0 run, getting a pair of three-pointers from Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek to take a 66-64 lead.

Tyson Etienne responded with a three-pointer to give the Shockers the lead for good at 67-66.

Oklahoma hit 14 three-pointers to just eight for Wichita State, but were outshot overall from the field 41 percent to 37 percent.

Four Sooners scored in double figures, led by 22 from Doolittle, who hit four 3-pointers.

Manek was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and scored 14 points with 4 blocked shots.

De’Vion Harmon matched Manek with 14 points and Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves added 13 in his return to play his former school.

Reaves was booed and jeered most of the game by the fans in Wichita.

The Shockers dominated the glass, outrebounding OU 48-31.

The Sooners fall to 7-2 on the season.

OU plays at Creighton on Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)