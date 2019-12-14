× Thunder Losing Streak to Denver Continues

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t contain Nikola Jokic, who had a triple-double, and OKC lost to the Denver Nuggets for the seventh straight time, falling 110-102 on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead Denver to their fifth straight win over OKC at home and ninth win in the last 10 meetings with the Thunder.

Denver shot 51 percent from the field and led almost the entire game.

The Thunder were led by Dennis Schroder, who had 22 points off the bench.

Four other OKC players scored in double figures.

Steven Adams had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 points, Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists, and Abdel Nader added 14 points.

OKC fell behind by double digits in the second quarter, then cut the deficit to six by halftime.

The Thunder could never make a serious run in the second half after once again falling behind by double digits.

The Thunder fall to 11-14 on the season as their four-game road trip comes to an end.

OKC hosts Chicago on Monday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.