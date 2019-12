× 3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded near Stroud, USGS says

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community may have felt the ground rattle on Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the town of Stroud.

Officials say the epicenter was located about 3.8 miles north of Stroud, and 31.4 miles southeast of Stillwater.

There have been no reports of any damage.