A Flash Point Christmas special

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week is the last Flash Point show of 2019, so Todd Lamb and Mike Turpen talk Christmas gifts with moderator Kevin Ogle.

Todd’s Christmas Gift list:

U-Haul trailer to Kendra Horn President Trump: Coolidge by amity shales Mistletoe and compact for the governor and the tribes State Democratic party: A leader in a pear tree Mike Turpen: A laurel for being the loyal opposition for 26 years

Mike’s Christmas Gift list:

Love Joy Peace/Shalom Patience Kindness

