IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – A 52-year-old Idabel man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on State Highway 37.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Larry Wesley Jr. was driving eastbound on State Highway 37 around 10 a.m. Sunday when he departed the roadway for an unknown reason and struck an embankment and gate post.

Wesley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the wreck.