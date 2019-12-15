Metro Christian Academy And Ringling Win Football State Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulsa's Metro Christian Academy, and Ringling High School won football state titles on Saturday, December 14.

Metro Christian Academy beat out Vian 42-34 to win the Class 2A state championship.

Asher Link threw three touchdowns, ran for three more touchdowns and had a late interception to help MCA win their first state title in football.

Ringling outlasted Cashion 20-14 to secure the Class A state championship, and the school's fifth football state title.

Ringling's Sam Van Buskirk threw for all three of his team's touchdowns in the win.

Check out the video above for all the highlights.