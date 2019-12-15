MWCPD issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s

Posted 11:51 am, December 15, 2019

Silver Alert

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Victor Stachowiak was last seen around noon on Saturday near the 3100 block of Parklawn Dr. in Midwest City.

Stachowiak was wearing a white t-shirt, black longjohns with a black jacket and gray cloth hat.

He is driving a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oklahoma license plate AFL900.

If you see Stachowiak or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call police immediately.

