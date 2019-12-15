“We have to build it up, can’t just stay down,” OKC family picking up the pieces after Saturday morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A southeast Oklahoma City family of six lost everything after a blaze ripped through their home early Saturday morning.

The family believes the flames were sparked by wires at the back of the home.

"My brother just smelled the smoke and we just ran out the house. Everybody, all we hear is everybody yelling, screaming, all we hear is 'run, run,'" Frankie Renk said.

About a decade of memories went up in flames, and now all that's left are burnt and melted household items.

"It did hit us very hard when we see everything crumble," Renk said.

For now, the family is staying elsewhere, and they're asking for donations to help out, especially with clothes and furniture.

"We’re accepting anything that can help, anything and everything, we’re just blessed to be here," Renk said.

He still remains optimistic.

"It was bad in the moment, but now we just have to climb that ladder again. We have to build it up, can’t just stay down," he said.

Ultimately they're just grateful they have each other.

"The house can be fixed, but losing somebody can’t be fixed," Renk said.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.