76-year-old woman killed in McClain County crash

McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 76-year-old woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in McClain County.

According to the report, Mary Ann Chappell was driving southbound on State Highway 24 when a truck failed to stop at the intersection on County Road 1450 and hit her vehicle.

The truck contained 3 teens who were treated for injuries and released.

Officials have not said if charges will be brought.

No other information is available at this time.