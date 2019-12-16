× Archdiocese of Oklahoma City substantiates sexual abuse claims involving priest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says it has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse involving a priest.

Father Papa-Rao Pasala, a priest from India, served in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City for a month in 2001.

In December of 2001, he was sent back to India after he admitted to “inappropriate though not-yet criminal advances” with a 17-year-old.

The allegation resurfaced during the review of the priest files dating back to 1960. However, it had not been substantiated in October when the McAfee & Taft law firm published a 77-page report about claims of sexual abuse within the church.

Officials say during the ongoing investigation, the allegation against Father Pasala was substantiated and his name was added to the list. Recently, he was serving as a pastor in Oregon.

Once the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City substantiated the allegation, the church in Oregon was informed of the findings and he was removed from ministry.

To report abuse of a minor involving Father Pasala, contact the archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator at (405) 720-9878 or, in the Diocese of Baker, at (514) 388-4004.