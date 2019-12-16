Boeing is halting production of the embattled 737 MAX starting in January

(CNN) — Boeing has announced that it will suspend production of the 737 MAX starting in January as it waits for the embattled plane to be recertified to return to service.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes — a Lion Air jet into the Java Sea in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines plane near Addis Ababa in March — killed 346 people. But getting the plane back in the air has proven immensely difficult for Boeing, causing major financial and reputational issues for the company.

