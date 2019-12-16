Boeing is halting production of the embattled 737 MAX starting in January

Posted 4:48 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, December 16, 2019

(CNN) — Boeing has announced that it will suspend production of the 737 MAX starting in January as it waits for the embattled plane to be recertified to return to service.

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 27: Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are stored on employee parking lots near Boeing Field, on June 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. After a pair of crashes, the 737 MAX has been grounded by the FAA and other aviation agencies since March, 13, 2019. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes — a Lion Air jet into the Java Sea in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines plane near Addis Ababa in March — killed 346 people. But getting the plane back in the air has proven immensely difficult for Boeing, causing major financial and reputational issues for the company.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.