Cooking with Kyle: Fresh cranberry salsa

Posted 4:30 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, December 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This salsa is a quick recipe but is better made at least 8 hours before serving and will last a week under refrigeration. It is fantastic as salsa with chips, spectacular paired with cream cheese and may also be used as a condiment for pork, fowl or fish.

Yield:
3.5 Cups

1 – 12oz bag fresh cranberries
8 small green onions (roughly a bunch) cut into 2” pieces, using 1/2 of the green tops
1/2  bunch Cilantro (May use more if desired)
1/2 C sugar
2 small or 1.5 medium jalapeños, seeded
3 T fresh lime juice
1/4 – 1/2 t salt

Place ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until chopped to medium coarseness and combined thoroughly. Adjust to taste: this recipe makes a mild to medium salsa in both sweetness and heat. Refrigerate in a sealed container until ready to use. I prefer it left out for an hour or so before serving.

