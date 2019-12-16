Deer Creek elementary school to be closed Tuesday due to illness

Posted 4:39 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, December 16, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Deer Creek Public Schools say Prairie Vale Elementary School will be closed tomorrow due to the high number of sick kids.

Prairie Vale Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 16 so the school can be disinfected.

“The school has a high absenteeism rate which has led to the decision to close and disinfect the school,” officials tell KFOR.

The school has also canceled its ‘Antler Care’ program at Vale for tomorrow.

Prairie Vale is scheduled to reopen Wednesday at the normal time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.