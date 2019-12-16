× Deer Creek elementary school to be closed Tuesday due to illness

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Deer Creek Public Schools say Prairie Vale Elementary School will be closed tomorrow due to the high number of sick kids.

Prairie Vale Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 16 so the school can be disinfected.

“The school has a high absenteeism rate which has led to the decision to close and disinfect the school,” officials tell KFOR.

The school has also canceled its ‘Antler Care’ program at Vale for tomorrow.

Prairie Vale is scheduled to reopen Wednesday at the normal time.