KFOR interactive radar

Edmond police issue silver alert for missing 65-year-old man

Posted 7:42 am, December 16, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

On Monday, officials with the Edmond Police Department issued a silver alert for 65-year-old Harold Milhisler.

Milhisler was last seen in the 2600 block of Pennington Ave. in Edmond around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Investigators say he may be driving a gold 1999 Mercedez E32 with Oklahoma plate “EFX 420.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Edmond Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.