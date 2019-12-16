× Edmond police issue silver alert for missing 65-year-old man

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

On Monday, officials with the Edmond Police Department issued a silver alert for 65-year-old Harold Milhisler.

Milhisler was last seen in the 2600 block of Pennington Ave. in Edmond around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Investigators say he may be driving a gold 1999 Mercedez E32 with Oklahoma plate “EFX 420.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Edmond Police Department.