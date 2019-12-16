× Family members say Hollis teen was killed by dogs

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) – Family members say a boy has died after he was attacked by dogs on his way home from school last week.

Family members tell KSWO the teenager was walking home from school on Friday when he was attacked by three dogs in an alley in Hollis.

Authorities did not provide any further details into the case, but the victim’s family says officers shot and killed two of the dogs.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Right now, it is not known if the owner of the dogs will be facing charges.