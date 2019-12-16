× Generous Oklahomans help 1,400 families in need through Angel Tree program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers were busy putting the finishing touches on gifts provided to families in need this holiday season.

On Monday, volunteers with the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma gathered to wrap and separate presents meant for hundreds of Oklahoma families in need this Christmas.

Over 1,400 bicycles and thousands of toys were sorted for the families who participated in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“It really is exciting to be able to see, for our parents, the relief. They know their kids’ Christmas is taken care of. It’s actually kind of fun to see them try to figure out how they’re going to wiggle it all in their cars. That’s a lot of fun,” Maj. Susan Ellis, area commander with the Salvation Army, said. “For our seniors, a lot of them live alone, they don’t have family here in the area and so it really brings hope to them that somebody in the community cares for them. And we do wrap their gifts, and so on Christmas Day, they get to unwrap just like children do from Santa.”

In all, generous Oklahomans helped more than 1,000 families with children who are 12-years-old or younger, and 415 seniors who are 62-years-old or older.

Organizers say seniors will begin picking up their gifts on Tuesday, while the families will pick up their gifts on Wednesday.