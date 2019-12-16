× Grab n’ Give: Sprouts makes it easier to donate during holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tis the season for giving and one grocery store chain is working to make your holiday donations easier.

Now through December 31, Sprouts shoppers can purchase pre-packed “Grab ‘N Give” bags filled with food and personal care items that Sprouts will donate on your behalf to a local food bank.

Donation bags are approximately $10 and include canned food, non-perishable groceries, and body care products.

Last year, Sprouts shoppers donated more than 3 million meals to families in need.