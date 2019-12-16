High-speed chase suspect who recorded pursuit on Facebook Live sentenced

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A man at the center of a high-speed chase that lasted three hours and spanned several metro cities was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

On Monday, 27-year-old Brenton Hager entered a guilty plea in a Cleveland County courtroom to seven counts related to a wild pursuit from 2017.

Hager's charges include assault with a dangerous weapon, attempting to elude, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.

He was sentenced to 20 years for the three felony counts and one year for the four remaining misdemeanor counts, to be served concurrently.

Back in November of 2017, Hager recorded a portion of the pursuit on Facebook Live.

After leading police on a pursuit through fields in a stolen truck, Hager crashed the truck into a farm pond and tried to flee the scene.

Police officers eventually caught up with him in the brush and deployed a taser, taking Hager to the ground and into custody.