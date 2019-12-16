KFOR interactive radar

Man arrested for series of burglaries after leaving footprint at crime scene

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Police in Tulsa say a footprint left on a door helped lead them a burglary suspect.

Officials told FOX 23 that a suspect broke into multiple homes in north Tulsa, and was even caught on surveillance video trying to break into a home a second time.

In one of the homes, police say the suspect stole personal information after he kicked in the back door.

Officers say they were able to connect that footprint to Jimarvin Lackey-Berg.

Police tell FOX 23 that he admitted to the burglaries and also claimed someone allegedly paid him to help with the crimes.

He was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft, and stolen property under $1,000.

