Man injured during shooting at Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man is recovering from injuries he sustained from a shooting in Lawton.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 15, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of S.W. B Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities say they have interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, but are not sure why the shooting occurred.

If you have any information, contact the Lawton Police Department.