Moore high school Senior killed in crash while on the way to ACT

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a roll-over crash that involved an off-duty police officer and killed a high school Senior.

Moore High School confirmed the victim was senior Emily Gaines who was on her way to take the ACT.

Police say Gaines was driving northbound on Sooner Road and was turning onto 134th when the wreck happened.

“It was when she was turning, making a left turn there, she was struck by the oncoming vehicle,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “Which resulted in her death.”

Police say Kyle Lloyd, an off-duty Moore Police officer, was driving the other vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital and released.

“The investigation is still going on at this time. Our guys work very diligently to determine exactly what happened,” Knight said. “It does appear that speed may be a factor in this case.”

Sunday morning after the accident, Moore Schools sent this letter to all parents and guardians…

“It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I share with you, one of our students - Senior Emily Gaines, passed away yesterday as result of a tragic car accident. We have been in contact with Emily’s parents and have shared our school’s deepest sympathies.

All students will be informed of Emily’s passing by their first-hour teacher tomorrow. MHS School Counselors and MPS Mental Health Therapists will be available and ready to assist students as they express their feelings and grieve.

Please contact the school office if you have questions or concerns, and if you feel your child needs assistance. We want to help.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the Gaines family during this time. We will share service information when it is made available.”

School officials say Emily was a member of the swim team and sang in the choir. We’re told the choir's winter program is actually Tuesday at 7 p.m., and they plan to do something to honor Emily during the show.