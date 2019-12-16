Neighborhood Association planning prayer service for devastated community after 2-year-old shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A 2-year-old was killed and her grandmother injured after shots were fired into a house in northwest Oklahoma City.

"It appears that the two people who were hit by gunfire were laying in bed and asleep in one of the bedrooms when the gunfire came through the house," Master Sergeant Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

2-year-old Riah Thomas and her 42-year-old grandmother, Chametra Thomas, were both hit. They were taken to the hospital where Riah was pronounced dead. Chametra was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The neighborhood is on edge after a child's life was taken so soon.

"It's sad that a young child of that age that had a whole life ahead of her, it's been cut short," Neighbor Gregory Richardson said. "Gun violence is out of control. We need to get the guns off the street."

There are still lots of questions around who is responsible.

"At this time we do not know who the suspect is in this case. There have been no arrests made, investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened," Knight said.

Richardson says it's another reminder that neighbors need to look out for one another.

"I'm very vigilant and very concerned about what happened down the street," he said.

The neighborhood association is planning a prayer service for the community to come together. Unfortunately, they aren't strangers to tragedy.

"This is not the first time our neighborhood has experienced a child's death due to gun violence. We definitely want to send out to the community that we don't want any more gun violence, and we want our neighborhood to heal," Uganda Richardson, president of the neighborhood association, said.

The prayer service will be held tomorrow, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at New Direction Church at 1517 W. Britton Road.

If you have any information about the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.