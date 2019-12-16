Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary student diagnosed with mumps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary say a student has been diagnosed with mumps.

According to the CDC, mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Then most people will have swelling of their salivary glands. This is what causes the puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Children 12 months through 12 years of age are typically given the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine during regular immunization schedules.

Officials with the school say the building will be extensively cleaned and they will continue to monitor the situation closely.