Nightmare before Christmas: ATM glitch leaves local man out almost $2k

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro man went to an ATM to deposit nearly two grand, but he says the machine ate his money and he won’t get it back till after Christmas. That’s when he called News 4 begging for answers.

“If y’all weren’t involved, I don’t think I would’ve ever heard from them,” Dale Kight said.

Dale Kight is desperate for answers because he says he is out a chunk of change after a poorly-timed machine malfunction.

“ATMs are great when they work,” Kight said.

He tells News 4 he sold a car for cash online and took a stack of hundreds to the Yukon Chase ATM near I-40 and Garth Brooks.

“But the normal counting money you hear when it takes money was not there,” Kight said.

The machine ate his $1,900 deposit and it wasn’t coming back up.

The number in his bank account was also the same.

“I was freaking out,” Kight said.

He says it re-booted twice- then, in black and white, it read: Software Update.

“It can be gone so quick,” Kight said.

A customer service nightmare turned into a Christmas catastrophe.

Chase corporate told Kight the incident is under investigation and he wouldn’t get his money until December 27th.

All of his holiday cash was gone in a glitch.

“To be honest with you, I did lose sleep over it,” Kight said.

So, Knight called News 4 and we decided to give Chase a call ourselves.

They told News 4 they are investigating and released a statement saying:

“We are working with Mr. Kight and apologize for any inconvenience he has experienced. We hope to get this solved very soon.”

But within less than an hour after our conversation with the bank, Kight got a personal call saying his money should be in his account by Tuesday.

“She didn’t mention talking to y’all, but because of you, that’s why they called,” Kight said.

Chase Bank says a mechanic will be out this week for the ATM that almost ruined Kight’s Christmas.

As for this loyal customer, he hopes their promise is kept.

“Knock on wood,” Kight said. “I hope it’s in there.”