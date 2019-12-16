Norman police investigate string of burglaries while residents sleep inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Norman Police are stepping up patrols after a serial burglar has broken into several homes while the residents are asleep inside.

Early Sunday, two homes were broken into contributing to a string of at least five burglaries police believe are connected.

"It's scary," said homeowner Stacey Brown.

Her home was broken into back in November by the person or people they believe to be responsible. At the time, her daughter was asleep on the couch.

"She heard somebody try to get in the front door, and then shortly thereafter she heard the garage door lift and then heard somebody jiggling with the door to the garage," Brown said.

Too afraid to move, she laid there pretending to be asleep.

Brown said after about 15 minutes, the burglar left with cash stolen from their purses.

"We were very scared," Brown said. "I had my son come and stay for a week because there was no safety."

On Sunday around 5 a.m., a home was broken into near Hoover and Chautauqua.

"A resident stating that she had woken up to a male in her bedroom that shined a flashlight onto her face," said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Dept.

The suspect ran out through the open garage door.

Then an hour later, police were called to another home near Caddell and Berry where homeowners woke to find a man going through their things.

"At that point, the male resident from that home chased this individual from outside the home, continued to chase them until the suspect alerted the resident that he did have a gun and would use it," Jensen said.

Back in September, News 4 reported on a similar case in Norman where a woman woke to find a man standing in her room while she slept, however, police said they can't confirm whether that's related to the five most recent burglaries.

"We believe it’s the same based off the fact that all have described the subject to be a white male, they’ve all described the way in which the individual enters the home," Jensen said, which is through unlocked doors or garage doors or unlocked cars with garage door openers inside.

Police said they do have a person of interest identified, but have not yet made an arrest.