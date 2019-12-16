Officials in Norman warning residents about strange petition text message

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Norman are warning people to be aware of a message that is mimicking an alert that is often sent by city leaders.

The Norman Police Department says a message that mimics an ‘AlertNorman’ notice is being sent to residents.

The message states, “ALERT FOR CITY OF NORMAN **** BEWARE of Signature Gatherers, Petition would delay & diminish Norman Forward Projects. Would extend UNP TIF which could cause layoff of city employees, possibly police/fire. See http://www.SupportNormanForward.com for details. DO NOT SIGN PETITION.”

Officials with the police department stress that the message is not from the AlertNorman Emergency Notification System, adding that subscriber information is still secure.