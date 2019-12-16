× Oklahoma City Thunder players surprise seniors with holiday fun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some players from the Oklahoma City Thunder surprised seniors at a holiday party over the weekend.

It’s part of the Thunder’s 12th annual ‘Holiday Assist.’

During the event, the players spent time talking with residents, handing out Thunder gear, and signing autographs.

The players who visited the seniors say their holiday spirit was infectious.

“I mean, it’s great. I mean, it’s all about giving back and just being here. It’s really great for them and they love it,” said Lugentz Dort, with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Mostly just spending time with them. What they do here is incredible. What they’re doing today is incredible. Making these quilts for the homeless out of grocery bags. I mean it just shows you like what type of people we have in Oklahoma and you know they just pour into the community,” said Kevin Hervey, with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The seniors spent time playing holiday games and built their waterproof mats made of plastic grocery bags for the homeless.