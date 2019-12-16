Oklahoma woman wins new house from Jimmy John’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A popular sandwich shop has surprised an Oklahoma woman with a new house as part of a contest.

Jimmy John's launched a contest four months ago for its delivery service where one lucky winner won a new house.

The "Home in the Zone" contest was aimed at Jimmy John's fans who no longer lived in an area that was serviced by the fast-food restaurant. Organizers say fans who live outside the 'Sandwich Delivery Zone' were eligible to enter the contest. The winner won $250,000 to put toward the purchase of a new house.

“At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh,” said Chief Marketing Officer John Shea. “While that means we can’t deliver sandwiches to our customers who live outside of our Delivery Zones, we can deliver our customers to our sandwiches.”

Tania Tamashiro, a native Oklahoman, found out recently she was the winner of the contest.

"I just thought, 'Oh, it will be kind of fun to see what happens.' Randomly, they picked me. It's kind of neat because my family and friends have been praying for a way to get us back to Oklahoma for a long time and never in a million years did I think Jimmy John's would be the answer to our prayers," Tamashiro told News 4.

Tamashiro and her husband have been living in Hawaii, but were waiting for a chance to come back to the Sooner State.