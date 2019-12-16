One man, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide

JENKS, Okla. (KOKI)- Investigators in Jenks stumbled upon a gruesome scene when they responded to a domestic situation on Saturday afternoon.

Officers tell FOX 23 that dispatchers received a call around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday regarding a domestic incident at a home near W. 106th St. South and S. Madison St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of a man and his two sons.

Investigators told FOX 23 they believe the man shot and killed his children before turning the gun on himself.

The children’s mother was at work when the shooting happened.