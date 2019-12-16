KFOR interactive radar

Parlor hosting stocking auction, raffle for Make-A-Wish family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular food hall is working to make sure that families will be able to make their wishes come true with the help of a few local restaurants.

Parlor announced that it will be hosting a holiday stocking aution to help a Make-A-Wish family.

The auction, which takes place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17, includes several themed-stockings available for purchase.

Themed-stockings available for purchase are as follows:

  • Date night stocking: Includes gift cards to local restaurants, candy, and a gift card for flowers.
  • Children-themed stockings
  • Traveler stocking: Includes airline and hotel vouchers.
  • Oklahoma City Thunder-themed stocking
  • Golfer stocking.

A giant stocking worth more than $3,700 will also be raffled off.

Raffle tickets are available, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.

Diners can also donate directly to the Make-A-Wish family online.

