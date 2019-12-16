× Police: 2-year-old girl dies after shooting in Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman and child were shot while in their home.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to a home near Hefner and Western Ave. after gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a 2-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds inside one of the bedrooms.

“Doesn’t look like any gang involvement, we have no history with the house. So it’s really a ‘who done it’ right now,” said Lt. Cody Koelsch, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Chametra Thomas and 2-year-old Riah Thomas.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the little girl died from her injuries. Officials say Chametra Thomas, the child’s grandmother, was treated and released for her injuries.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.