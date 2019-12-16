Sound Check: Oklahoma native Kelli O’Hara sits down with Lacey Lett to talk music and comfort food

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In October a $72 million performing arts center opened on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

It took two and a half years to build and many more years before that in the planning phase.

The first performance at the new McKnight Center was New York Philharmonic with Broadway star Kelli O’Hara.

O’Hara is an Oklahoma native who went to school at Oklahoma City University’s school of music.

She’s a Tony award-winning actress with credits in film and television as well.

We sat down with the actress and singer ahead of her concert last month to talk about her career and what delicious dish she misses from this great state.

For more information on Kelli click here.