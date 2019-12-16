Two-year-old girl killed, grandmother hurt in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local family is heartbroken after bullets were fired into a home, killing a 2-year-old girl and injuring her grandmother.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, police say 2-year-old Riah Thomas and her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, were inside the home near Hefner and Western when the shots were fired from outside the house.

“It’s horrible, I couldn’t even imagine anything like that happening at that time of morning,” said Mack Brown, a neighbor. “Everybody’s usually in bed asleep.”

Neighbors are devastated to hear of the death of 2-year-old Riah Thomas.

Authorities believe the toddler and her grandmother were in bed when they were hit by gunfire coming from outside the house.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Chametra was released but Riah didn’t survive.

Investigators worked through the night in a desperate search for answers.

“We don’t have any prior history with the house,” said Lt. Cody Koelsch, of the Oklahoma City Police Department. “So it’s really a ‘who done it’ right now.”

One mother was rattled by this tragedy in her neighborhood, where she says gunshots ring out frequently.

“Yeah, about three times a week and it seems like, to me, seems like almost every day,” Angelica Valdovinos said.

Police are trying to find who took the life of precious little Riah while those who live nearby ache for her family.

“My prayers go out to the family because this is right before Christmas,” said Brown.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.