OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Freezing drizzle may develop for central Oklahoma later this morning and a few slick spots will be possible for elevated surfaces.

A band of snow will sweep across northern Oklahoma through early afternoon. The highest snow totals will be in the panhandle and far northwestern Oklahoma with up to 2″ possible.

Light icing and a dusting of snow will be possible for north-central Oklahoma.

All precipitation will move out of the state by late afternoon.