2-year-old drive-by shooting victim honored, mourned during prayer vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night to honor a 2-year-old who was shot and killed in a metro drive-by shooting.

Police say Riah Thomas was asleep in her bedroom early this week when a gunman opened fired, killing her and injuring her grandmother.

"She was so smart, and I will miss her so much," Riah's aunt Diamond Fisher said.

Riah Thomas was this metro family's whole world.

But that world was quickly turned upside down.

The 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.

Now a room reaches out as reality sets in.

"It's foul," Riah's aunt Diamond Fisher said.

Tuesday night a prayer vigil was held in the toddler's honor after her Northwest Oklahoma City home was shot up.

Riah was sleeping as bullets came through her bedroom window.

Her grandmother was also hit and rushed to the hospital.

Inside the New Directions Church, there were heavy hearts, and outside were officers armed with rifles.

Police say they still do not have any leads and are asking the public for any help with information.

“They better find him before we do," Fisher said.

Meanwhile, the mission for the vigil tonight was a chance to heal.

The last two minutes of the service ended with the lights out and candles high, as Riah's two short years of life were remembered.

Riah's grandmother is expected to survive and will be released from the hospital.