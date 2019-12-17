× 76-year-old woman dies from injuries in McClain County crash

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 76-year-old Oklahoma woman has died after her car was hit along a state highway in McClain County.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 24 and County Rd. 1450 in McClain County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Blanchard was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he ran a stop sign at the intersection.

At the same time, 76-year-old Mary Ann Chappell was driving her 2015 Chevy Equinox on Hwy 24 when her vehicle was hit.

Officials say Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, along with two other teenage passengers, were not seriously injured in the crash.