Airport officials: Travelers should prepare for delays if flying this Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families will be traveling over the river and through the woods to get to grandmother’s house, others will take to the skies.

Officials with Will Rogers World Airport estimate that 75,000 passengers will pass through the airport from Friday, Dec. 20 through Dec. 24.

Passengers and visitors should be prepared for longer lines at ticket counters, security checkpoints, and the pickup areas.

To avoid additional stress, travelers should arrive at least one-and-a-half-hours before a flight’s departure time.

In addition to the influx in the number of passengers traveling this season, officials warn that a roadway project on Terminal Drive can also cause issues for travelers. Terminal Drive has narrowed lanes in both directions and congestion during peak times of the day can be expected.

Here are a few tips for this busy holiday travel season:

Be prepared for the checkpoint. Travelers should ensure that their carry-on does not contain prohibited items.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-ons or in the terminal building. A firearm may be checked if it is unloaded, in a locked case and declared to the airline.

For those who are picking up travelers, there is no parking or waiting at the terminal curbside on the upper and lower levels. Only active loading is allowed. Visitors waiting for arriving passengers may utilize the cell phone lot across from the control tower or hourly parking. The cell phone lot is free and hourly parking is free for stays less than an hour.

Weather can be unpredictable, including the weather at a traveler’s destination or connecting airport. It is always a good idea to track weather and flights. Sign up for airline notifications regarding flight status.

Additional travel tips can be found at flyokc.com.